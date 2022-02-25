6 recent gifts to healthcare organizations

Six donations have recently been made to healthcare organizations to support nurses, build facilities and improve care. Becker's has reported on the following since Feb. 15:

1. Pediatric health system to create health equity institute with $25M gift

A $25 million gift will enable Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to launch a health equity institute.

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M gift to support nursing workforce

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will use a "transformative" $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to fund initiatives that support its nursing workforce.

3. New Jersey hospital gets $10M gift

Sheldon Vogel, former CFO of Atlantic Records, has donated $10 million to Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center for a new health and wellness facility focused on women and children, Asbury Park Press reported Feb. 21.

4. Rams fans donate to Cincinnati Children's after Super Bowl win

As of Feb. 18, about $24,000 has been donated to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to Twitter to encourage residents to donate after the Rams' Super Bowl win against the Bengals, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

5. U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

6. VCU receives $104M gift for liver treatment research

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University received a $104 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — to expand treatment options for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases through the new Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.