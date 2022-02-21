New Jersey hospital gets $10M gift

Sheldon Vogel, former CFO of Atlantic Records, has gifted $10 million to Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center for a new health and wellness facility focused on women and children, Asbury Park Press reported Feb. 21.

The facility — expected to open in March — will be named the Anne Vogel Family Care and Wellness Center in honor of Mr. Vogel's wife, who died in 2021 from dementia.

The new wellness center will bring several services closer to the community, according to the Press.

"By bringing services closer to the community, we believe we're going to improve the experience of what it is to get healthcare," said Eric Carney, Monmouth Medical's president and CEO.