Below are 10 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced recently.
- Two FDA officials who were named as overseers of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, Janet Woodcock, MD, and Peter Marks, MD, PhD, recused themselves from the agency's considerations about approving COVID-19 vaccines.
- The American Pharmacists Association swore in Scott Knoer, PharmD, as its 13th CEO during a virtual ceremony June 1.
- David Loew, executive vice president of Sanofi's vaccines unit, is leaving July 1 to become the CEO of a French biotech; Thomas Triomphe will assume his role.
- Alan Main, executive vice president of Sanofi's consumer healthcare unit, is leaving his role and being replaced by cosmetic company brand president Julie Van Ongevalle.
- Sanofi has created two new positions, chief people officer and chief digital officer, which will be respectively filled by Natalie Bickford and Arnaud Roberts.
- Harout Semerjian, CEO of biopharma company Immunomedics, resigned after serving only six weeks in the role.
- Walgreens President Richard Ashworth, PharmD, left the company June 1 to become CEO of Tivity Health, a health and fitness company based in Nashville, Tenn.
- Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the former pharmaceutical executive who was named chief adviser of the White House's Operation Warp Speed program, resigned from Moderna's board and will divest his $10 million in stock options.
- The American Pharmacists Association released the results of its 2020 board elections May 18, naming Theresa Tolle as the 2021-22 president-elect.
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Piedmont Health pharmacy manager Carla May and her husband, James, died in an offshore diving accident May 10.
