Piedmont Health pharmacy manager dies in scuba diving accident

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Piedmont Health pharmacy manager Carla May and her husband, James, died in an offshore diving accident last weekend.

The couple, who both worked for Piedmont Health, failed to surface while scuba diving at Cape Lookout May 10. They were discovered underwater by a fellow diver.

"Carla had a unique ability to work with people, and she was great at always finding a way to work with patients," Carl Taylor, the pharmacy director for Piedmont Health told WRAL. "It's not only a loss for Piedmont, it's certainly a personal loss and a loss for all of us in pharmacy."

