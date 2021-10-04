Medicare Advantage 2022: What 7 payers have in store

Payers are unveiling their 2022 Medicare Advantage plans ahead of the open enrollment period beginning Oct. 15.

Here is what seven payers have planned for 2022:

1. Aetna: Aetna's approach to its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans features an expansion of $0 premium plan options, which are now available to 84 percent of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries. It also is expanding its Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan offerings and Medicare Advantage benefits, such as its Healthy Foods Card.

2. Anthem: Nineteen Anthem-affiliated health plans will be offering at least one Medicare Advantage plan that offers its Essential Extras/Everyday Extras benefits package, which provides a varying list of additional perks that members can add to their coverage, an Anthem spokesperson told Becker's. Anthem will add 154 new counties to its reach in 2022, up from 1,064 counties and 26 states in 2021.

3. Cigna: For the third straight year, Cigna is expanding its Medicare Advantage reach as it moves into three new states. Leading up to the 2022 enrollment period, the insurer is expanding offerings to 108 new counties and three new states, marking 80 percent geographic growth since 2019.

4. Centene: The insurer announced the largest expansion among payers for 2022, stepping into 327 new counties and three new states. The move marks 26 percent growth for Centene and its WellCare brand, which is coming off consolidation and development over the year.

5. Clover Health: The Nashville, Tenn.-based startup is nearly doubling its Medicare Advantage footprint in 2022 as it enters 101 new counties and a new state.

6. Humana: The payer is launching 72 new Medicare Advantage plans in advance of the 2022 open enrollment period. Alongside the plans, Humana is expanding benefits, like its Insulin Savings Program and Healthy Foods Card.

7. UnitedHealthcare: The payer with the largest Medicare Advantage footprint in the country maintained its hold by expanding into 276 new counties, bringing its reach to 94 percent of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries. In addition to reaching another 3.1 million potential members, UnitedHealthcare's plans feature a consolidated ID card, in-home care visits and gym memberships on select plans.