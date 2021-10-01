Humana broadens Medicare Advantage reach with 72 new plans, additional benefits

Humana is launching 72 new Medicare Advantage plans and expanding benefit offerings in 2022.

The 72 plans include 42 Non-Special Needs Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans, three Medicare Advantage only plans and 27 Special Needs plans, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

Humana's military-focused Medicare Advantage plan, Humana Honor, also will be offered in 47 states, up from 46 in 2021.

The insurer is expanding its Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan's Insulin Savings Program to 429 plans, up from 268 in 2021. The program projects $446 in savings annually.

Humana's Healthy Foods Card also is now available to nearly all Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan members, providing them with a monthly grocery allowance.

Additional expanded benefits for 2022 include reducing Part D drug copays for D-SNP members and making some Florida plan members eligible for a Humana Flex Card.