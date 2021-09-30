UnitedHealthcare maintains largest Medicare Advantage footprint with 2022 expansion

UnitedHealthcare shared its plans to expand Medicare Advantage plans in 2022 to 276 counties, continuing its dominant market control.

The expansion to another 3.1 million potential members means UnitedHealthcare reaches 94 percent of Medicare-eligible consumers nationwide, according to an Oct. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

UnitedHealthcare said its priorities for its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans are lowering prescription drug costs, improving benefits and prioritizing member experiences.

The insurer also is adding benefits and features to 2022 Medicare Advantage plans, including a new consolidated ID card, called UCard, in select markets. Many plans also include annual in-home care visits and testing, free gym memberships for in-network facilities and expanded customer support.

Most members with Medicare Supplement plans also will have access to discounted dental, hearing and vision services, a dedicated nurse line and AARP courses and programs.