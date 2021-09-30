Cigna expands Medicare Advantage plans to 3 new states, marking 3rd straight year of growth

Cigna is charting its third year in a row of Medicare Advantage plan expansion, entering three new states and 108 new counties.

The move means the insurer will cover 26 states and Washington, D.C. — now including Connecticut, Oregon and Washington for the first time — for the 2022 open enrollment period, according to an Oct. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

The expansion marks geographic growth of 30 percent since last year and 80 percent growth since 2019.

"Millions of Americans depend on Medicare for their physical and emotional well-being," said Aparna Abburi, president of Cigna Medicare. "Through geographic and product expansion, we're pleased to be able to provide these customers with the plan that best fits their personal health care needs, including their lifestyle, health and budget. We are committed to making customers' Medicare options easier to understand and access."