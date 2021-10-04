Centene to grow 26% with 2022 Medicare Advantage expansion

Ahead of the 2022 open enrollment period, Centene announced Oct. 4 its plans to expand its Medicare Advantage reach to 327 new counties, marking 26 percent growth. 

The expansion brings Centene into three new states — Massachusetts, Nebraska and Oklahoma — and brings its total footprint to 36 states, 1,575 counties and 48 million Medicare-eligible adults. 

Centene's current Medicare Advantage membership is over 1.1 million strong. 

The company's Medicare arm, WellCare, has undergone significant development in preparation for 2022, including consolidating its brands, announcing a new brand ambassador and partnering with a professional football team.

