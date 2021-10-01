Aetna adds new benefits, markets to Medicare Advantage offerings

Aetna is expanding both its Medicare Advantage plan offerings and markets as it approaches the 2022 open enrollment period.

Headlining Aetna's approach is an expansion of $0 premium plan options, which now is available to an estimated 84 percent of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, the insurer announced Oct. 1.

All Medicare Advantage plans also are covering telehealth visits for primary, urgent and specialty care, as well as expanding its Healthy Foods benefit card to reach 77 plans across 28 states.

Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan offerings also are expanding, entering 83 new counties and reaching over 1 million potential enrollees. The expansion brings Aetna's reach to a total of 46 states and Washington, D.C., 1,875 counties and 53.2 million Medicare beneficiaries.

Aetna's Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan also is growing into new markets, including Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware and Indiana. Additionally, Aetna's Medicare Eagle plan is expanding, now reaching 41 states, 1,151 counties and 5.8 million veterans.

The insurer also is adding benefits to low-income subsidy Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan members, hospice benefits for select Ohio and Pennsylvania plans, a new PayFlex debit copayment-focused debit card for Pennsylvania and Minnesota plans, and therapeutic massage coverage for select Northwest region plans.