In recent years, large commercial health insurers have been expanding their reach into the clinic space.

Here are six insurers that also operate clinics:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. UnitedHealth Group 

2. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

3. Humana

4. CVS Health (Aetna)

5. BCBS of Tennessee

6. Health Care Service Corp.

