Walmart Health vs. CVS MinuteClinic: 4 key differences

Walmart has expanded its footprint in the primary care market in the past six months by opening two standalone health centers in Georgia. The retail giant is changing the way people receive medical care by adopting a different approach than drug stores that have health clinics.

Here are four differences between Walmart's clinics, called Walmart Health, and CVS MinuteClinics:

1. While many CVS clinics are staffed by nurse practitioners, Walmart's two freestanding health centers in Georgia offer patients access to primary care physicians and incorporate many other services, including X-rays, dental, counseling and optometry.

2. Walmart is trying to distinguish its clinics by offering more services and addressing a broader set of patients' needs than its competitors, such as CVS MinuteClinics, Walmart Vice President of Health and Wellness Transformation Marcus Osborne told CNN Business.

3. Mr. Osborne told CNN that CVS MinuteClinics and urgent care sites are designed to provide "episodic" care, such as basic treatment for an ear infection. Walmart wants physicians at its health centers to replace patients' current primary care providers, he said.

4. Walmart's health centers are located in underserved communities and aim to provide quality medical care to customers who don't have insurance or have insurance plans with high deductibles. CVS has generated a significant customer base through its acquisition of health insurer Aetna, according to CNN Business.

