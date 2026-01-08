Henry Ford’s new JV targets growth in precision medicine access

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has formed a joint venture with BAMF Health to expand access to precision diagnostics and treatment for patients in the region.



Under the partnership, the organizations will establish a 45,000-square-foot comprehensive theranostics center in downtown Detroit. The facility — located in the Life Sciences Building on BedRock’s Gratiot Site — will offer advanced molecular imaging, radiopharmaceutical therapy, and other targeted diagnostics and treatments, according to a Jan. 8 news release. Construction on the center is expected to be completed by the end of the year, a spokesperson for Henry Ford Health told Becker’s. Both organizations will contribute financially to the partnership.

Theranostics is a rapidly growing field in precision medicine that combines diagnostic imaging and targeted therapy using radiopharmaceuticals to detect and treat complex diseases such as cancer.

Leaders said the initiative aims to expand access to precision care while also driving economic growth and attracting medical tourism from patients seeking highly personalized treatment.

“Theranostics represents the next evolution in precision medicine, and it’s critical our patients have access to these highly targeted diagnostic and therapeutic options,” Adnan Munkarah, MD, chief physician executive and president of the clinical enterprise at Henry Ford Health, said in the release. “As we evaluated how to best deliver this innovative care, BAMF Health emerged as the clear leader and ideal partner to expand access to molecular imaging, molecular therapy and clinical research.”

The Detroit site will mark BAMF Health’s second Comprehensive Theranostics Center, building on its flagship facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., which opened in 2022 and serves as a national model for integrated precision medicine and radiopharmaceutical innovation.