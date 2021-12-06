8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships: Cedars-Sinai, Uber & more  

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating innovation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. UC Davis Health is looking to improve digital health innovation and equity through launching a cloud innovation center powered by Amazon Web Services.

2. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has implemented new technology to reduce nurses' daily workload: twin clinical assistant robots named Moxi. Diligent Robotics, a graduate of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, designed and created the Moxi robots.

3. Foster City, Calif.-based biotech company Gilead chose Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider.

4. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health partnered with BioIntellisense, a remote patient- monitoring company, to improve in-hospital and at-home care through the use of the company's on-body sensor.

5. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health inked a multiyear deal with patient engagement platform Playback Health to provide patients with resources and care plan information via audio, video, picture and text.

6. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina tapped healthcare automation company Notable's platform to automate scheduling, registration and clinical intake workflows.

7. Personalized medicine-focused telehealth startup Hims & Hers partnered with Uber, allowing customers to order products through the UberEats app.

8. CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care.