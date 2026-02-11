76% of CIOs call application rationalization ‘critical’: CHIME survey

While 76% of CIOs say application rationalization is “critical,” only 1 in 5 has a program in place, a survey of College of Healthcare Information Management Executives members found.

Meanwhile, more than a third of CIOs call app optimization a big driver of cost savings, though 20% have yet to begin the work, per the polling of CHIME health IT leaders by data modernization company Clearsense.

In addition, 40 percent of healthcare tech executives report reviewing application portfolios for consolidation only “as needed,” with governance typically being informal and decisions driven largely by IT leadership, according to a Feb. 10 news release.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence, for instance, recently reduced its IT application portfolio by more than a third, saving “millions” of dollars in the process, Becker’s reported Jan. 26.

“Unless we turn off systems that are no longer working or no longer serving us well, we can’t create capacity to implement new systems to move us forward,” Ellen Wiegand, senior vice president and CIO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, told Becker’s in 2025.