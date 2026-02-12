NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to launch virtual preparedness network

NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue has been awarded $100,000 to develop and implement a program focused on emergency preparedness.

The funding, provided by the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque through a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, will support the creation of regional, case-based virtual learning networks across U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 2, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

Bellevue Hospital in New York City will lead the Emergency Preparedness Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes program from Jan. 15 to Oct. 31, delivering 18 virtual sessions designed to strengthen infectious disease and all-hazards readiness. The initiative will convene public health officials, emergency managers, healthcare organizations and community-based organizations to support coordinated response planning.

Bellevue serves as the Regional Emerging Special Pathogens Treatment Center for HHS Region 2 and recently trained more than 500 healthcare and public health professionals across four jurisdictions in 2025 to respond to high-consequence infectious disease threats, according to the release.