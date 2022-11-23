16 health system collaborations with Big Tech

Hospitals and health systems have been busy partnering with Big Tech companies to help advance healthcare's digital shift.

Here are 16 such collaborations reported on by Becker's since Nov. 10:

1. Several health systems have partnered with or invested in portfolio companies of GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent company Alphabet, GV general partner Ben Robbins told Becker's in a Nov. 22 story.

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has partnered with Nym, a firm that works to accurately code medical billing, while New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has worked with Ready, a company that links patients with EMTs for home-based nonemergency health situations. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has invested in Brightline, a pediatric telemental healthcare startup.

2. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects Nov. 17 to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system.

3. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is among the organizations advising Amazon Web Services as the cloud giant opened up applications Nov. 16 for tech solutions for overcoming healthcare burnout and other workforce issues.

4. Google Cloud and Epic reached an agreement Nov. 14 to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, and Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so.

5. Google Cloud partnered Nov. 14 with health systems including Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care.

6. Google Cloud, Highmark Health and software company League formed a new digital health platform Nov. 14 for Highmark members.

7. Mass General Brigham is among the first health systems to use a new artificial intelligence-powered medical imaging platform from Nvidia and Microsoft subsidiary Nuance Communications, Nuance said Nov. 14.

8. EHR vendor Meditech said Nov. 14 it will pilot its clinical search tool with Google Health at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System and Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center.

9. Mayo Clinic researchers were able to successfully use AI and Apple Watch electrocardiogram recordings to identify patients who had a weak heart pump, according to a Nov. 14 study in Nature Medicine.

10. Cleveland Clinic is employing Microsoft HoloLens headsets as it uses virtual reality to improve the health of neurology patients, Cleveland Magazine reported Nov. 8.