How Cleveland Clinic uses virtual reality for neurology care

Cleveland Clinic is turning to virtual reality to improve the health of neurology patients.

Jay Alberts, PhD, vice chair of innovation at Cleveland Clinic's Neurological Institute, is researching how virtual reality can be used to detect and treat neurological diseases, Cleveland Magazine reported Nov. 8.

The institute is employing Microsoft HoloLens headsets and Infinadeck omnidirectional treadmills to simulate day-to-day tasks such as grocery shopping, recording data on cognitive and motor skills in the process, according to the story.