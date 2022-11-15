Google, Highmark and League to collaborate on digital health platform

Google Cloud, health insurance company Highmark Health and healthcare software company League are forming a new digital health platform for Highmark Health's members.

The new platform is a "digital front door" for members, offered on the web and through the My Highmark app. It will help members with scheduling appointments, accessing primary care and urgent care, managing prescription drugs and other services, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Highmark.

The platform, which will roll out to select Highmark members in January, will continuously add services as time goes on, the companies said.