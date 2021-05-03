Hospital M&A update: 11 recent deals

Eleven transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since April 1:

1. HCA to sell 4 Georgia hospitals for $950M

HCA Healthcare will divest four of its hospitals in Georgia for about $950 million, the Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital system said May 3.

2. Lifespan acquires 125-provider practice, ACO

Coastal Medical, a 125-provider practice and ACO in Providence, R.I., is now a part of Lifespan health system.

3. Lifespan, Care New England seek approval to merge

Two Providence, R.I.-based health systems — Lifespan and Care New England — are seeking approval from state and federal regulators to merge into a single organization and create an integrated academic health system in partnership with Brown University.

4. Attorney general OKs New Hampshire hospital sale

The New Hampshire attorney general's office will allow Concord (N.H.) Hospital to acquire LRGHealthcare, a two-hospital system in Laconia, N.H., out of bankruptcy.

5. Ohio health system joins University Hospitals

Lake Health, a three-hospital system based in Concord, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

6. MidMichigan Health eyes acquisition of 49-bed hospital

MidMichigan Health in Midland is looking to acquire the 49-bed War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

7. WVU Health System grows to 16 hospitals

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System comprises 16 hospitals after adding two new community hospitals.

8. New York hospital in talks to join NYU Langone

The only remaining independent hospital on Long Island is in talks to join New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

9. Chicago's Mercy Hospital finalizes deal to stay open

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago and nonprofit Insight Chicago have finalized a deal that will keep the 170-year-old safety-net hospital open, the organization said April 3.

10. LifePoint sells 107-bed Washington hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.

11. SSM Health assumes operations of Oklahoma hospital, renames it

SSM Health Oklahoma took over operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital April 1 and renamed the facility.

