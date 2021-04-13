MidMichigan Health eyes acquisition of 49-bed hospital

MidMichigan Health in Midland is looking to acquire the 49-bed War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., according to a recent news release.

The War Memorial Hospital board April 9 voted to approve moving forward with a nonbinding letter of intent with MidMichigan Health. Under the letter of intent, the organizations will move into negotiations.

War Memorial Hospital, an independent facility, has been looking for a health system partner since last July. After a series of presentations, on-site visits, phone calls and feedback sessions, the hospital's board and leadership narrowed down the list from six partners to two. War Memorial declined to name the other system still in the running.

"This is a very exciting time for War Memorial and MidMichigan Health," Scott Shackleton, board chair of War Memorial Hospital, said in an April 9 news release. "During this next stage of partnership negotiations, we will carefully examine the details that will help to advance the care that War Memorial can and will provide. We are excited for the next steps and what it will mean to our community."

"War Memorial's interest in MidMichigan Health is a reflection of how others are looking to us to strengthen the depth and breadth of their services because we offer quality care and a commitment of care close to home," said Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, president and CEO of MidMichigan Health.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

WVU Health System grows to 16 hospitals

CommonSpirit, startup to build women's health clinics

Salina Regional to assume management of Kansas hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.