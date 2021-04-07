CommonSpirit, startup to build women's health clinics

CommonSpirit Health, a 137-hospital network based in Chicago, has entered a joint venture with women's health startup Tia.

Under the partnership, the organizations will build women's health clinics that fuse gynecological care and primary care. The clinics will offer both virtual and in-person care.



The first brick-and-mortar clinic will open in Phoenix in October, and the organizations plan to scale the clinics to areas in the U.S. in the next few years.



"Tia is on a mission to change the fragmented nature of women's care with a personalized, distinctly female model that guides women at every age and stage of their physical, mental and emotional health, with an emphasis on prevention," said Carolyn Witte, co-founder and CEO of Tia. "CommonSpirit was the ideal partner to help us scale our proven model nationally with geographic reach across 21 states from coast to coast, recognized clinical excellence, and an industry-leading commitment to health equity."

