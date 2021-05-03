HCA to sell 4 Georgia hospitals for $950M

HCA Healthcare will divest four of its hospitals in Georgia for about $950 million, the Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital system said May 3.

The for-profit provider will sell the four facilities to Piedmont Healthcare, a nonprofit health system based in Atlanta.

The four hospitals are the 310-bed Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; the 119-bed Cartersville Medical Center; and the two-hospital Coliseum Health System, which includes 310-bed Coliseum Medical Centers in Mason and 103-bed Coliseum Northside in Mason. Piedmont will also assume ownership of a behavioral health facility owned by the Coliseum Health System.

HCA said the transaction will provide strategic value as it increases its financial flexibility to invest in its core markets.

The two health systems expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2021. It still needs regulatory approvals.

