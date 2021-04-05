New York hospital may join NYU Langone

The only remaining independent hospital on Long Island is in talks to join New York City-based NYU Langone Health, the organizations said last week.

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. and NYU Langone signed a nonbinding letter of intent to begin discussions. Both organizations will enter a due diligence phase with the intention to sign a definitive agreement, according to an April 2 news release.

If a deal is reached, NYU Langone will extend its footprint into eastern Long Island, and Long Island Community Hospital will have access to NYU Langone's resources and expertise.

"While we are proud of our history as an independent community hospital, we recognize the significant opportunity to enhance our capabilities through a strategic partnership, and NYU Langone represents the best partner, based on many synergies, including a mutual commitment to improving quality, medical excellence, a complementary geographic presence, and, most importantly, compatibility of our cultures," said Richard Margulis, president and CEO of Long Island Community Hospital.

