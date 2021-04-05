Chicago's Mercy Hospital finalizes deal to stay open

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago and nonprofit Insight Chicago have finalized a deal that will keep the 170-year-old safety-net hospital open, the organization said April 3.

Under the final asset sale agreement, Insight Chicago will buy Mercy Hospital for $1. In exchange, Insight agreed to continue operating Mercy Hospital as a full-service community acute care facility and meet charity care policies currently in place at the hospital.

An Illinois review board approved the sale March 22. The sale is slated to close May 31.

Now that the agreement is finalized, Mercy Hospital will seek permission from the bankruptcy court to dismiss the Chapter 11 proceedings and transition the facility to Insight Chicago.

Mercy filed for bankruptcy protection Feb. 10, citing mounting financial losses and losses of staff that challenged its ability to provide safe patient care. The hospital's owner, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, said it would wind down acute care services in May as part of the bankruptcy filing.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Massachusetts health system to remain independent after 2 deals collapse

California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

Geisinger, Acadia partner to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.