For-profit hospital M&A update: 12 deals involving CHS, Tenet and HCA

Three for-profit hospital operators entered into several transactions this year.

Below is a breakdown of the acquisition and sale deals that Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare entered into or finalized since Jan. 1.

Community Health Systems

Jan. 1: CHS finalizes the sale of two Tennessee hospitals, Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville and Tennova Healthcare-Harton, to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center. VUMC also acquired a minority ownership interest in CHS' Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.) hospital.

Feb. 1: Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems ends its lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center in Clarksdale. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System takes over the 181-bed hospital and renames it Delta Health-Northwest Regional.

HCA Healthcare

May 1: HCA completes its purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, Ga., for $73 million. The rural hospital is renamed Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, connecting it to HCA's Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

July 1: HCA finalizes its deal to acquire 80 percent of Brookdale Senior Living's hospice, home health and outpatient therapy division. HCA acquires the majority stake for $400 million.

Aug. 1: HCA completes the sale of four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare. The four hospitals, sold for about $950 million, involved in the sale are the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; the Cartersville Medical Center; and the two-hospital Coliseum Health System, which includes Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon and Coliseum Northside in Macon. With the transaction complete, the hospitals are now Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Sept. 1: HCA Healthcare finalizes its purchase of Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health. With the transaction complete, NorthCrest becomes the 11th hospital in HCA's TriStar Health network that spans Tennessee.

Sept. 20: HCA announces its intent to buy five Utah hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The hospitals involved in the deal are: Davis Hospital in Layton, Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Pending approval, the five hospitals will become part of HCA Healthcare's mountain division, which has 11 hospitals throughout Utah, Idaho and Alaska.



Oct. 1: HCA sells a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. HCA signed a definitive agreement to divest Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., for about $635 million, in May. HCA said the transaction provides strategic value by increasing financial flexibility for investments and initiatives in its core markets.



Nov. 1: Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare finalizes its deal to sell 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group. With the deal, LHC Group is acquiring 23 home health locations, 11 hospice and 13 therapy agencies in 22 states.

Dec. 1: News reports unveil that El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital, renaming it Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.

Tenet Healthcare

Aug. 2: Tenet says it completed the sale of five Hospitals in Florida to Dallas-based Steward Health Care for about $1.1 billion. The hospitals included in the sale are Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center in Miami and Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah.



Nov. 8: Tenet and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International announce that they entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development. With the deal, Tenet and its subsidiary will acquire ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers and related ambulatory support services for approximately $1.2 billion. Of the 92 ASCs, 16 of them are under development and have not yet opened.