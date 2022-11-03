12 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions updates from October

The following are hospital and health systems deals that were announced, completed or canceled in the month of October:

Beachwood, Ohio-based ARC Health acquired the Ross Center, a Washington, D.C.-based mental health group.



Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has agreed to acquire Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial.



Orlando (Fla.) Health is set to acquire Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico.



Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to merge.



New Orleans-based LCMC Health is planning to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a $150 million deal.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has agreed to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings.



Alhambra, Calif.-based Apollo Medical Holdings intends to acquire the entire portfolio of fully diluted capitalization and assets relating to nine of Houston-based Valley Oaks Medical Group's primary care clinics.



Olathe (Kan.) Health, a two-hospital system, signed a letter of intent to become part of the University of Kansas Health System.



Bozeman (Mont.) Health canceled the purchase agreement it submitted to Western Montana Mental Health for the Bozeman-based Hope House and its surrounding mental health campus.



The Federal Trade Commission staff opposed SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage.



Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System are considering a merger.



Chicago-based VillageMD, a primary care company majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is assessing a merger with Berkely, N.J.-based Summit Health.