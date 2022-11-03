12 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions updates from October

The following are hospital and health systems deals that were announced, completed or canceled in the month of October:
- Beachwood, Ohio-based ARC Health acquired the Ross Center, a Washington, D.C.-based mental health group.
- Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has agreed to acquire Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial.
- Orlando (Fla.) Health is set to acquire Sabanera Health Dorado, an acute care hospital in Puerto Rico.
- Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to merge.
- New Orleans-based LCMC Health is planning to acquire three Tulane University hospitals from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a $150 million deal.
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has agreed to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings.
- Alhambra, Calif.-based Apollo Medical Holdings intends to acquire the entire portfolio of fully diluted capitalization and assets relating to nine of Houston-based Valley Oaks Medical Group's primary care clinics.
- Olathe (Kan.) Health, a two-hospital system, signed a letter of intent to become part of the University of Kansas Health System.
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health canceled the purchase agreement it submitted to Western Montana Mental Health for the Bozeman-based Hope House and its surrounding mental health campus.
- The Federal Trade Commission staff opposed SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage.
- Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System are considering a merger.
- Chicago-based VillageMD, a primary care company majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is assessing a merger with Berkely, N.J.-based Summit Health.