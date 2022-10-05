Apollo Medical Holdings acquires Valley Oaks Medical Group, expands in 2 states

Alhambra, Calif.-based Apollo Medical Holdings plans to acquire the entire portfolio of fully diluted capitalization and assets relating to nine primary care clinics in Las Vegas, Houston, and Fort Worth, Texas, which operate as Valley Oaks Medical Group.

Las Vegas-based Valley Oaks Medical Group provides primary care services to its local communities and serves over 20,000 patients, including about 6,000 Medicare members, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

The acquisition marks Apollo Medical's entry into primary care clinic operation in Nevada and Texas and expands its organizational reach of Valley Oaks Medical Group's nine centers.

Apollo Medical co-CEO Brandon Sim said the organization continues to expand and improve healthcare experiences for new and existing patients.

"Our partnership will allow us to bring our unique care model to key new geographic markets, and we look forward to continuing to deliver equitable and high-quality healthcare to underserved populations with high rates of chronic illness in those communities," Mr. Sim said.