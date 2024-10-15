CEO tenures at the 20 largest for-profit hospitals

Among the CEOs at the 20 largest for-profit hospitals, most assumed the role less than two years ago.

The average tenure for healthcare CEOs is 7.6 years, according to a Crist Kolder Associates report. Of the 20 largest for-profit facilities, five CEOs took on the role in 2023, compared to four in 2024.

The longest-tenured CEO was Todd Sklamberg, who became CEO of Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas in 2012.

The hospitals are ranked by total beds, according to the American Hospital Directory, which drew data from hospitals' CMS cost reports, as of Oct. 15.

Here are the CEO tenures from the top 20 largest for-profit hospitals:

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 1,831 beds

Ryan Simpson has served as CEO since January 2023. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, both part of HCA Healthcare's continental division.

Baptist Medical Center (San Antonio): 1,608 beds

Thomas McKinney has served as CEO since August 2023. He previously served as market president of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas.

South Texas Health System Edinburg: 887 beds

Lance Ames has served as CEO since 2018 after holding the role on an interim basis. He also previously served as associate administrator for ambulatory services at South Texas Health System of Rio Grande.

Medical City Dallas: 836 beds

Jay deVenny has served as CEO since April, and previously served as chief development officer at Medical City.

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.): 799 beds

Greg Lowe was named CEO in September, succeeding Chad Patrick, who accepted a role as CEO of another HCA Hospital in Florida.

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 793 beds

Lance Jones has served as CEO since 2022. Prior to that, he was market president for HCA's Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Regional Health System.

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (Las Vegas): 790 beds

Todd Sklamberg has served as CEO since 2012. He was COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital prior to that.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): 769 beds

Tom Ozburn was named CEO in January 2023, succeeding Scott Cihak, who resigned for personal reasons after six years in the role.

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond, Va.): 766 beds

Ryan Jensen has served as CEO since 2019, succeeding Will Wagnon.

North Shore Medical Center (Miami): 748 beds

Thomas Dunning has served as president since 2022. He was previously CEO of a surgical hospital.

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis, Fla.): 666 beds

Ken West has served as CEO since June 2023. Prior to that, he was CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose in California.

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood (Texas): 619 beds

John Corbeil has served as CEO since 2019. Before taking on that role, he was COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

Medical City Plano (Texas): 613 beds

Ben Coogan has served as CEO since June 2023. He was previously CEO of Medical City Fort Worth.

St. David's Medical Center (Austin, Texas): 611 beds

Todd Steward has served as CEO since 2019. Prior to that, he was CEO of St. David's South Austin (Texas) Medical Center .

Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso, Texas): 605 beds

Alejandro Romero has served as CEO since May. He was previously COO of Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas.

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Calif.): 598 beds

Luis Angel has served as hospital administrator since 2020.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.): 595 beds

Jeremy Clark has served as CEO since 2021, succeeding Tim Puthoff, who resigned.

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita, Kan.): 568 beds

William Voloch has served as CEO since 2015. Prior to that, he was the hospital's COO.

South Texas Health System McAllen (Texas): 542 beds

Emma Maria Montes-Ewing has served as CEO since January. She previously served as CEO of Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster, Texas): 527 beds

Todd Caliva has served as CEO since 2016, previously leading West Houston Medical Center as CEO.