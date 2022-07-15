13 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 8.
- Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, was selected as the chief nursing officer of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.
- Beth Hughes, president of Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Western Iowa health system, will step down to accept a position with a Buffalo, N.Y.-based healthcare system.
- Stephanie Duggan, MD, was appointed regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.
- Lisa Vance, president of operations and strategy for Providence's northern regions — Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana — will retire by year's end.
- Rose MacIsaac will serve as interim CEO of Borrego Springs, Calif.-based Borrego Health.
- ReChelle Horinek has been hired to be Norton (Kan.) County Hospital's new CFO.
- Donna Boehm, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
- Linda Van Marter, MD, was tapped as St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's new chair and director of its Maternal, Fetal and Neonatal Institute.
- Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, plans to retire at the end of September.
- Elinore McCance-Katz, MD, chief medical officer of Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital is set to step down.
- Michelle Robertson, BSN, RN, has been appointed COO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.
- Beth Timberlake, BSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer of Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Newton Hospital.
- Aimee Carew-Lyons, PhD, RN, is the new chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.