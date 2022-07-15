13 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 8.

  1. Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, was selected as the chief nursing officer of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center. 

  2. Beth Hughes, president of Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Western Iowa health system, will step down to accept a position with a Buffalo, N.Y.-based healthcare system. 

  3. Stephanie Duggan, MD, was appointed regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

  4. Lisa Vance, president of operations and strategy for Providence's northern regions — Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana — will retire by year's end.

  5. Rose MacIsaac will serve as interim CEO of Borrego Springs, Calif.-based Borrego Health.

  6. ReChelle Horinek has been hired to be Norton (Kan.) County Hospital's new CFO.

  7. Donna Boehm, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

  8. Linda Van Marter, MD, was tapped as St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital's new chair and director of its Maternal, Fetal and Neonatal Institute.

  9. Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, plans to retire at the end of September.

  10. Elinore McCance-Katz, MD, chief medical officer of Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital is set to step down. 

  11. Michelle Robertson, BSN, RN, has been appointed COO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health. 

  12. Beth Timberlake, BSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer of Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Newton Hospital.

  13. Aimee Carew-Lyons, PhD, RN, is the new chief nursing officer and vice president for patient care of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

