TriHealth CIO Cathy French to retire

Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, plans to retire at the end of September, the health system's CEO wrote in a weekly update to employees.

Ms. French started as a nurse with Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio, in 1979, eventually moving into IT leadership roles with the health system. She was appointed to her current role in March 2020.

TriHealth President and CEO Mark Clement praised Ms. French's leadership in building the hospital system's data and telehealth capabilities and expanding the IT team to support the shift to remote work during the pandemic.

She is retiring due to health reasons, he wrote in the July 5 letter.

Donna Peters, vice president of information systems for TriHealth, will assume the role of interim CIO upon Ms. French's retirement.