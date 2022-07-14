MercyOne Western Iowa president to exit

Beth Hughes, president of Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Western Iowa health system, will step down to accept a position with a Buffalo, N.Y.-based healthcare system.

Ms. Hughes began working with the healthcare system in April 2018. A successor has not been named, according to a July 13 news release.

"It has been my absolute honor to serve MercyOne over the past four years," Ms. Hughes said in the release. "I have been so impressed with the care that is delivered by the colleagues and providers to this community. I have been in awe of the leadership and their commitment to this organization and the people it serves."