Lisa Vance to retire after more than 36 years at Providence

Lisa Vance, president of operations and strategy for Providence's northern regions — Alaska, Oregon, Washington state and Montana — will retire by year's end, according to a July 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Vance has been with Renton, Wash.-based Providence for more than 36 years. She has also served as chief executive of Providence's Oregon region and held a system role in clinical program services. Additionally, she was chief executive of Providence Portland Medical Center and chief executive of Oregon clinical programs and home and community services.

"Whenever we called on her to take on a challenge, be it in clinical program services, operations, leading Oregon or helping us right the ship financially, Lisa has been there for Providence," Rod Hochman, MD, Providence's president and CEO, said in the release.

According to the release, Ms. Vance will leave her current role in August and then work with Providence's operations and finance teams on 2023 planning efforts.

Her successor has not been named.