13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 15.

Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).



Anne Dinneen has been named senior vice president and chief investment officer of NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City.



Tricia Mercer was named as the next president of Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood.



Saadia Sherwani, MD, was named chief medical officer of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.



Ava Collins has resigned from her role as CEO of Tenet Healthcare's MetroWest Medical Center based in Framingham, Mass.



Devan Reuss, MSN, has been appointed vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.



Sara Criger was promoted to lead acute care services for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.



Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, has been named president of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital, part of Mercy Health-Youngstown.



Sara Vaezy has been named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.



Katrina Keefer is stepping down as CEO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health System.



Allison Luke has been named chief compliance and privacy officer of Augusta University Health System.



Mallary Myers, DNP, RN, the CIO of August University Health System has taken on the role of vice president of ancillary operations at the system.



Karen Resh, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., part of Cone Health