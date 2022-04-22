13 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 15.
- Tammy Moore, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).
- Anne Dinneen has been named senior vice president and chief investment officer of NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City.
- Tricia Mercer was named as the next president of Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood.
- Saadia Sherwani, MD, was named chief medical officer of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.
- Ava Collins has resigned from her role as CEO of Tenet Healthcare's MetroWest Medical Center based in Framingham, Mass.
- Devan Reuss, MSN, has been appointed vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.
- Sara Criger was promoted to lead acute care services for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.
- Charlotte Wray, MSN, RN, has been named president of Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren (Ohio) Hospital, part of Mercy Health-Youngstown.
- Sara Vaezy has been named executive vice president and chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.
- Katrina Keefer is stepping down as CEO of Augusta (Ga.) University Health System.
- Allison Luke has been named chief compliance and privacy officer of Augusta University Health System.
- Mallary Myers, DNP, RN, the CIO of August University Health System has taken on the role of vice president of ancillary operations at the system.
- Karen Resh, DNP, has been named chief nursing officer at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., part of Cone Health