11 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23.

1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.

3. Kate Harrigan was selected as human resources director of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine, part of Portland-based MaineHealth.

4. Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

5. Tara Chalakani, PsyD, RN, was selected as CEO of Lakewood, N.J.-based Preferred Behavioral Health Group.

6. Shametra Swaringer, MSN, RN, was named executive director of Mullins, S.C.-based MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.

7. Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD, was selected as chief medical officer of Baraga, Mich.-based Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health System.

8. Kris Maddalena, MSN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital.

9. Delicia Mason, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Birmingham-based Children's of Alabama.

10. Erin Rogers was named interim president of OSF HealthCare's Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Ill.

11. Lela Hickonbottom, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Detroit Medical Center's Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.