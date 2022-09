Kate Harrigan was selected as human resources director of Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine, part of Portland-based MaineHealth.

Ms. Harrigan brings 15 years of human resources experience in the hospitality industry to the role, according to a Sept. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

Her roles have included complex human resources director for Fathom Companies as well as director of human resources for the Westin Hotel in Portland.