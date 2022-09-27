MUSC Health medical center names executive director

Mullins, S.C.-based MUSC Health Marion Medical Center has named Shametra Swaringer, MSN, RN, its executive director.

Ms. Swaringer has served MUSC Health Florence Medical Center for more than 16 years, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Sept. 26. She most recently held a director position in Florence, according to her LinkedIn page.

In her new role, Ms. Swaringer will be responsible for the hospital and nursing leadership, the release said.

Marion Medical Center is part of Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.