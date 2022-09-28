Preferred Behavioral Health Group selects new CEO

Lakewood, N.J.-based Preferred Behavioral Health Group selected Tara Chalakani, PsyD, RN, as CEO.

Dr. Chalakani currently works as the organization's deputy CEO. According to a Sept. 28 news release, she has 30 years of experience in healthcare, including experience in nursing, psychology and mental health.

Mary Pat Angelini, outgoing Preferred Behavioral Healthcare Group CEO, said the organization is fortunate to have someone with tremendous leadership capabilities.

"Not only is Tara an accomplished professional in the field of behavioral health, as a practicing psychotherapist, she brings a unique perspective into the most pressing issues facing children, adults and families today," said Ms. Angelini.

Dr. Chalakani will begin her new role on January 1.