10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 2.

1. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital.

2. Marie Moore was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield (Mo.) Communities.

3. Melissa Lockwood was named chief administrative officer of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Grafton City Hospital.

4. Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, was named president of Fremont, Ohio-based ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria (Ohio) Community Hospital.

5. Amy Lee was named president of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

6. Celina Cunanan, MSN, APRN, was named chief diversity, equity and belonging officer of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

7. Kimberly Jones was named senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health Foundation.

8. Mag VanOosten, RN, was named chief clinical officer of San Diego-based Mission Healthcare.

9. Cristina Ferrone, MD, was selected as chair of the Department of Surgery at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

10. Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.