10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 3.

Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine.



Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.



Hilda Dalfonso has been named CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care for Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Centers.



Jeanna Bamburg has been named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.



Ruth Kechnie, BSN, was named its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at McLaren Flint (Mich.)



Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.



Judy Frum has been appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.



Beth Elder has been named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Plano, Texas.



Summer Owen has been appointed CFO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.



Tiffany Pankow, MD, will serve as vice president and in a newly created role as chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience at Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHeath.