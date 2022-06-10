10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 3.
- Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine.
- Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.
- Hilda Dalfonso has been named CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care for Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Centers.
- Jeanna Bamburg has been named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.
- Ruth Kechnie, BSN, was named its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at McLaren Flint (Mich.)
- Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.
- Judy Frum has been appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Beth Elder has been named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Plano, Texas.
- Summer Owen has been appointed CFO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.
- Tiffany Pankow, MD, will serve as vice president and in a newly created role as chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience at Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHeath.