HonorHealth names 1st chief of caregiver wellness, patient experience

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHeath has selected Tiffany Pankow, MD, to serve as vice president and in a newly created role as chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience.

The role was informed by feedback throughout the pandemic in which the health system learned more about employees' physical, mental and spiritual health struggles, according to a June 8 news release sent to Becker's. In the C-suite position, Dr. Pankow will lead efforts to support caregiver wellness and improvements in the realm of patient experience and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Dr. Pankow is a family physician and is currently the associate chief medical officer for HonorHealth Medical Group.

"The decision to call out each of our team members as a 'caregiver' is intentional," said Wayne Frangesch, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at HonorHealth. "No matter our roles within the organization, from housekeeping, food services and patient transport; to our physicians, nurses and technicians; to any of the roles in our hospitals, clinics and support services that assist us in fulfilling our mission; we all impact the care we provide to our patients and our community."