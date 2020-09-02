9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported in the last week. The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. David Berger, MD, was appointed CEO of the University Hospital of Brooklyn at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City.

2. Coffey Health System in Burlington, Kan., named Jeremy Clingenpeel CEO.

3. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., welcomed Colleen Heeter, RN, BSN, as its first female CEO.

4. Susan B. Allen Hospital in El Dorado, Kan., named Leonard Hernandez president and CEO.

5. Dale Johns was named CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

6. Tripp Owings, CEO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER in Wichita, Kan., accepted a new position as CEO of Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.), according to the Wichita Business Journal.

7. Brant Russell, MSN, RN, was tapped as president and CEO of Ascension Michigan's Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield and Novi campuses.

8. Kevin Vaziri is stepping down as CEO of Dignity Health's Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

9. Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., named Greg Weaver interim CEO after the resignation of John Bustle, MD.

