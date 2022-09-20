9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Sept. 13:

1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The hospital's board said an interim leader will be selected to serve during a search for a permanent replacement.

2. Justin Davison was named president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System.

3. Montez Carter, PharmD, was named president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, a network of hospitals in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

4. Warner Thomas is leaving his role as president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health to serve as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

5. Pete November, executive vice president and CFO of Ochsner Health, will become CEO of the health system in November.

6. Holly Dean was named CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala.

7. Carlyle Walton was named CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

8. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky.

9. Wes Murray was selected as interim CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.