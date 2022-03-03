8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are eight hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Feb. 16:

1. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System President and CEO Maryann Reese, RN, resigned. No reason for Dr. Reese's resignation was provided. The system's CFO Justin Davidson was named interim president.

2. Hans Keil, senior vice president of information services at Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, is leaving the health system on May 1 to pursue new opportunities.

3. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur Anderson, who previously served as the health system's vice president of finance.

4. Jane Jordan, senior vice president and general counsel at Beaumont Health, is leaving the health system April 1. Terese Farhat, who joined Beaumont 17 years ago, will fill the role of senior vice president and general counsel.

5. Daniel Jackson stepped down from his role as CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, who serves as DMC group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan, is serving as interim CEO at Sinai-Grace. ​

6. Scott Wester stepped down as president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to take a new executive position with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

7. Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center CEO Kathleen Cahill is leaving her role. No reason was given for her departure. Mike Lieb, regional vice president of hospital management firm HealthTechS3, will serve as interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center.

8. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond resigned to pursue other opportunities. Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator of Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital, was named interim CEO.









