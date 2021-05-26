8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after May 20:

1. Kyllan Cody was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of City View in Fort Worth, Texas.

2. Catherine Hillestad was named CEO of Adair County Health System in Greenfield, Iowa.

3. Jeffrey Hughes was named permanent president and CEO of Mass General Brigham's Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H.

4. Joseph Mangiameli, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr, Iowa.

5. Mike Mullins left his role as CEO of Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network.

6. Charisse Oland, EdD, was named interim CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minn.

7. Judy Parker was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading (Pa.).

8. Steven Smith is retiring as CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.