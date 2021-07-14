8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported on since July 7:

1. Scott Barber was chosen by West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson as the CEO of Dyersburg (Tenn.) Hospital.

2. John Broberg, CEO of Amberwell Hiawatha (Kan.), will retire Aug. 31.

3. Ben Coogan was named CEO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

4. Toni Goodin was tapped to serve as CEO of the new Shreveport (La.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

5. Ruby Kirby, RN, was chosen by West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson to be the CEO of Camden (Tenn.) Hospital.

6. Edmund Sabanegh Jr., MD, was named president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

7. Alan Watson, CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, is retiring after helming the health system for nine years.

8. Jeff Zewe, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, resigned.