7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 23:

1. Debra Adornetto-Garcia was named chief nursing officer for acute hospital services at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

2. Michelle Crawford was selected as market CFO of Mercy Health - Youngstown (Ohio).

3. Michele Martz was selected as president of UPMC Western Maryland.

4. Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January.

5. Michele Petersen, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital.

6. Nina Stur was selected as chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.

7. Ashley Vertuno was selected as the next CEO of JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla.

