7 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., selected Carmen Canales to serve as its new senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective April 20.

2. Michael Irvin was appointed CEO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

3. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health named Chad T. Lefteris CEO.

4. Cleveland Clinic tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.

5. Barry Moss was named CEO of Merit Health's Jackson (Miss.) Market.

6. Sonny Saggar, MD, who was fired as CEO of St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, returned to the facility as its chief strategy officer.

7. The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center selected Richard Swaine to serve as CEO, effective April 17.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.