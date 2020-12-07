7 recent hospital, health system COO movesDec7

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since Nov. 3.

1. Jon Aquino was named COO of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare's Nevada and California markets.

2. Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was named executive vice president, CMO and interim COO of Cincinnati-based UC Health.

3. Peter Gilbert was tapped to serve as the first senior vice president and COO of Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare.

4. Donna Isgett, COO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, was promoted to president and CEO.

5. Amit Mody was named COO of Secaucus, N.J.-based Riverside Medical Group.

6. Cathan Riding was named COO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER in Wichita, Kan., according to the Wichita Business Journal.

7. Kyle Snyder was named senior vice president and COO of Holy Spirit Medical Center in C amp Hill, Pa.

