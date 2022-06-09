7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on the following seven hospital or health system CFO moves since May 31.

1. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center has named Hilda Dalfonso CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care.

2. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health has appointed Summer Owen CFO.

3. Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System has appointed Mark Wright CFO.

4. Florida-based Broward Health Coral Springs appointed Modesto Gato as its CFO.

5. Henrietta Skeens has been named interim CFO of UP Health System in Marquette, Mich.

6. Baptist Health's CFO, Steve Oglesby, will retire Jan. 6 after a 30-year tenure at the Louisville, Ky.-based health system.



7. St. Anthony Regional Hospital has named Eric Salmonson vice president and CFO.